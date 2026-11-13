Clarkson says Cybercab ran red lights in Texas — Motor1

Presenter Jeremy Clarkson said that during a ride in a Tesla Cybercab robotaxi in Texas, the vehicle ran red lights, braked sharply for nonexistent obstacles and did not stop immediately after arriving at the destination. He wrote about this in a column for The Sunday Times, Motor1 reports.

Two unsuccessful rides

According to Clarkson, he ordered two Tesla robotaxi rides in Texas. The first car stopped around the corner from the pickup point and did not move. The built-in assistant, the presenter claims, said that the car was already moving. A Tesla representative advised him to cancel the order and call another vehicle.

The second ride initially went normally, but later the Cybercab, Clarkson claims, ran a red light and began braking sharply because of obstacles that, according to him, were not on the road. The presenter noted that he had no way to intervene in the driving because there was neither a steering wheel nor pedals in the cabin.

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The vehicle did not stop at the destination

Clarkson also said that the robotaxi continued moving after arriving. The system told the passenger that it was looking for a safe place to stop, although, in his view, there were suitable places along the route. He also described an episode in which the vehicle, according to him, had difficulty reacting to an autonomous shopping cart crossing its path.

Motor1 notes that Tesla's robotaxi fleet in Austin had already drawn attention after a collision with a bollard, while regulators opened a federal safety investigation over the vehicles' behavior. Tesla's service uses the Model Y and Cybercab; the company has also discussed the possibility of future sales of the two-seat Cybercab to private customers, but did not name specific timeframes.

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