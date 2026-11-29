Researchers at the University of Washington have found that exposed older water ice near Mars’ North Pole is significantly cleaner than previous estimates suggested. Its dust content is about 3% by mass, while earlier estimates allowed for up to 25% in the upper polar ice. ScienceDaily reports on the study published in the journal npj Space Exploration.

Cleaner layers beneath seasonal frost

The team combined data from NASA’s Mars Phoenix mission, which sampled ice near the planet’s northern polar region in 2008, with observations from spacecraft orbiting Mars. To reassess the ice’s properties, the scientists used an approach based on methods that have been used for decades to study snow and ice on Earth.

According to the researchers, the polar ice has a layered structure: relatively dusty layers lie between thicker layers of cleaner ice. In winter, dustier frost accumulates on the surface, and in summer it disappears, exposing older ice with a lower dust concentration.

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Aditya Khuller, a senior scientist at the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory, explained that dusty ice is darker, heats up more strongly in sunlight and evaporates faster on Mars. Changes in surface brightness during Martian seasons helped the researchers distinguish the properties of seasonal frost from older exposed ice.

Evidence of an ancient climate

Scientists believe these ice deposits formed from snowfall thousands of years ago and may preserve information about Mars’ ancient climate. Large-scale Martian ice ages left near-surface ice deposits across about one-third of the planet’s surface.

In previous work, Khuller and his colleagues suggested that alternating ice and dust layers could create conditions for small pockets of liquid water within the ice. Darker dust layers can absorb sunlight, while minerals in the dust could potentially provide nutrients for simple organisms. At the same time, this concerns only potentially habitable conditions, not the discovery of life on Mars.

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