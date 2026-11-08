In Seoul, South Korea, Vietnam was handed the flag and ceremonial gavel of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP). In 2028, the country will host the organization’s 14th General Assembly, Korea Herald reports.

The two-day 13th ICAPP General Assembly brought together representatives of 83 political parties from 36 countries, according to the organizers. It was jointly organized by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the main opposition People Power Party. Seoul hosted the forum for the first time in 20 years, after the fourth General Assembly in 2006.

Seoul Declaration

The assembly was held under the theme “Restoring Trust in a Changing World” and concluded with the unanimous adoption of the Seoul Declaration. The document addresses rising geopolitical tensions, declining trust in democratic governance, the rapid development of artificial intelligence, and the climate crisis.

The declaration calls for the peaceful settlement of conflicts, responsible AI development, stronger climate action, and cooperation despite political and ideological differences. ICAPP Standing Committee Chair Chung Eui-yong stressed that the adoption of the document does not mean participants fully agree on all issues, but demonstrates their readiness to seek areas for joint work.

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War, AI and climate

Chung separately drew attention to the declaration’s provision on rejecting war as an instrument of coercion. At a press conference after the closing, he said that this point demonstrates the participants’ commitment to peacefully resolving disputes.

The document also notes the potential benefits of AI for the economy, healthcare and education, as well as the risks of job losses, privacy violations, disinformation and the misuse of emerging technologies. Participants called for international cooperation on safety safeguards for high-risk AI, including transparency, accountability, data protection and meaningful human control.

The declaration also calls on developed economies to fulfill their emissions-reduction commitments and support vulnerable countries financially and technologically. Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Ngo Le Van called hosting the next assembly an honor and a responsibility.

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