In Israel, lecturers at Tel Aviv University called on the administration to reconsider its decision not to disclose the name of an emeritus professor whom a disciplinary tribunal found guilty of sexual harassment and conduct unbecoming of a faculty member. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Two-year restrictions

In a position paper obtained by Walla, the lecturers noted that two years after the ruling, the professor will be able to advise students again, although his name remains confidential. In their view, this makes it harder for students to make an informed choice of academic adviser.

The authors of the appeal stated that the tribunal found the complainants’ testimonies credible, rejected the professor’s claims of a conspiracy against him, and determined that his actions caused serious harm to the complainants and the university. They also indicated that the professor’s age became a decisive factor in the issue of publishing his name.

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According to the lecturers, the tribunal ruled to restrict the professor’s ability to hold positions involving authority for two years. They believe that the university should protect students and allow them to make informed decisions regarding academic advising.

Proposal to change the rules

The letter’s authors also criticized the consideration of the professor’s academic contribution when determining the punishment. They called on the university to introduce a policy under which academic achievements and reputation would not serve as grounds for mitigating sanctions in cases of sexual harassment or bullying in relationships involving authority.

Separately, the lecturers asked for consistent rules to be established for publishing disciplinary decisions, taking into account the academic community’s right to know, as well as the privacy and wishes of those affected.

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