In Belgian Brugge, Liverpool defeated the local club 3:0 in the fifth round of the Champions League. One of the goals was scored by German footballer Florian Wirtz, Der Spiegel reports.

Wirtz’s goal and Isak’s brace

The visitors opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Alexander Isak capitalized on a mistake by goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who made an inaccurate pass, and finished a move involving Bradley Barcola and Dominik Szoboszlai.

In the 79th minute, Wirtz doubled Liverpool’s lead. After a pass from Barcola on the left flank, he controlled the ball and struck from the edge of the penalty area, with the ball going into the net off the inside of the left post. Isak set the final score in the 82nd minute, completing his brace after a quick attack started by goalkeeper Alisson.

For Liverpool, this was their fourth victory in five tournament matches. The team has 12 points and is among the leaders in the Champions League table, while Brugge are in 13th place. Wirtz has scored his third goal in the last three official matches for the English club and has also provided two assists during this period.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Stuttgart’s defeat in Milan

In another match of the day, Stuttgart lost to Inter in Milan, 0:2. Early in the game, Chris Führich missed the target in the 15th minute, while Stuttgart goalkeeper Dennis Seimen saved his team in a one-on-one situation with Djed Spence a minute later.

Petar Sučić converted a penalty in the 57th minute, awarded for a handball by Joshua Vagnoman. Lautaro Martínez, who came on as a substitute, scored the second goal in the 74th minute after a pass from Federico Dimarco.

After five rounds, Stuttgart have two wins, one draw and two defeats and are in 17th place. The team will play their next match against Lille on December 9.

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