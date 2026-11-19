In Cyprus, the first participants in the Visa Agentic Ready program included Pay.com, Ecommbx, Payabl, Solidgate, JCC, Nuvei and Unlimit. Payment company Visa has launched a new phase of its program for the payment acceptance ecosystem in Europe, Cyprus Mail reports. More than 85 participants have joined it, including Adyen, Barclaycard Payments, Checkout.com, Global Payments, Nuvei, PayPal, Stripe and Worldline.

The program is intended to help merchants, payment service providers and acquirers prepare for transactions initiated by AI agents on behalf of users. Participants will be able to test how to identify and authenticate such agents, as well as process payments initiated by them using existing payment infrastructure.

Testing AI agent transactions

The Agentic Ready program for payment acceptance covers consumer and commercial card transactions. Visa said the joint testing framework should take into account the specifics of the European payments market, including requirements for security, authentication and consumer control.

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The new phase supplements the program's launch earlier this year, which has already been joined by more than 40 European card issuers. According to Visa, other financial institutions, merchants and technology partners are expected to join the initiative throughout 2027.

Participants in Cyprus

Visa's head in Cyprus, Michael Ioannides, said that AI agents are already changing the ways people search for goods, shop and pay. According to him, the expansion of such services requires consumer and merchant trust in the security and reliability of transactions.

As part of the program, participants will test practical scenarios for agent-initiated payments. In particular, Stripe said it was testing ways to identify such payments, strengthen merchant controls and increase transaction approval rates, while PayPal is working with Visa on merchant acceptance of Visa agent tokens. The Visa Acceptance platform also provides tools for fraud protection, credential management and dispute resolution.

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