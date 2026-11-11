Multinational Nemesis 2026 exercises were held in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone near Limassol, involving eight countries, 860 personnel and 39 maritime and air assets. According to Cyprus Mail, the drills rehearsed scenarios involving the seizure of a vessel by simulated terrorists, hostage rescue, mass evacuations and the response to a major oil spill.

Security of the maritime space

Cyprus’ Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas, who observed the exercises at the Evangelos Florakis naval base in Mari, said that protecting the country’s maritime space, its sovereign rights and security in the eastern Mediterranean remains a constant priority for the republic.

He linked maritime security to the development of natural resources in the exclusive economic zone. According to Palmas, the use of these resources creates opportunities but also requires the protection of infrastructure and activities, as well as a stable environment for cooperation.

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The minister noted that Nemesis 2026 made it possible to test responses to terrorist attacks, search-and-rescue operations and marine pollution incidents, as well as assess the participants’ capabilities and rehearse joint procedures.

Forces and exercise scenarios

Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States took part in the exercises. Greece deployed the frigate HS Adrias, two F-16 Viper fighter jets, an AS-332 Super Puma search-and-rescue helicopter and a C-130 transport aircraft. Israel contributed a naval vessel with an unmanned system, a pollution-response vessel and three aircraft, while France deployed a maritime patrol aircraft.

Under the exercise scenario, incidents unfolded around offshore oil and gas operations in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. Police tactical teams approached a vessel from the sea and air, while the patrol vessel Pentadaktylos served as a forward command post. Other stages involved a simulated fire aboard a supply vessel, a mass rescue operation at sea and the coordination of numerous rescue assets under the national Tefkros search-and-rescue plan.

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