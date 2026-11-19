Payward, the parent company of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, has agreed to acquire venture firm Tribe Capital Management. The value of the deal was not disclosed, and its closing is expected in the first quarter of 2027 after customary conditions are met and the necessary approvals are obtained, CoinDesk reports.

Tribe Capital assets

Tribe Capital was founded in 2018 by Arjun Sethi, Jonathan Hsu, and Ted Maidenberg. The company manages $2.6 billion in assets and invests in private companies at early and late stages of development through pooled funds and co-investment vehicles.

Arjun Sethi was appointed co-CEO of Kraken in October 2024. He is also the chairman of Tribe Capital and joined Kraken’s board of directors in May 2021.

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Investments in Kraken

Tribe Capital began investing in Kraken’s primary and secondary shares in late 2020. By May 2021, the company had invested $120 million and became the cryptocurrency exchange’s second-largest institutional investor.

Tribe Capital also participated in Kraken’s capital-raising rounds in late 2025, including a September round at a company valuation of $15 billion and $800 million in financing in two tranches announced in November.

According to the publication, the acquisition is intended to expand Payward’s asset management business beyond investments in crypto-industry and digital-asset companies, including with a focus on artificial intelligence companies. The deal will also give Payward access to shares in private companies.

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