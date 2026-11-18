The US Navy has appointed Rear Adm. Patrick Finney to lead a new program management office at Naval Weapons Station Crane in Indiana. He will be responsible for advancing the integration of the Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic system and the nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile SLCM-N onto surface ships and submarines, Breaking Defense reports.

New office in Indiana

Finney became the first head of the new office. He will report to Vice Adm. Douglas Williams, who leads the Portfolio Acquisition Executive Strategic Systems Programs. Republican Senator Jim Banks said during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee that the admiral arrived in the position in October. The Navy did not formally announce the appointment.

Banks first announced the creation of a position for a one-star Navy Reserve admiral in Indiana in May. Crane hosts a facility for research, development, testing and evaluation of hypersonic systems.

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Equipping ships and submarines

The US Navy is refitting Zumwalt-class destroyers by installing a vertical launch system for Conventional Prompt Strike missiles. The system is also planned to be installed on some Virginia-class submarines.

The Navy is developing its hypersonic missile jointly with the US Army, which is creating a ground-based version under the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon program, known as Dark Eagle. According to a July report by the US Government Accountability Office, both services seek to direct more than $50 billion toward hypersonic development.

The SLCM-N program was officially launched in 2025. The missile is planned for deployment on Virginia-class submarines and the proposed Trump-class battleship. Its total acquisition cost is estimated at $15–20 billion, and the Navy expects to achieve initial operational capability by 2034. At the same time, program officials described this schedule as aggressive.

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