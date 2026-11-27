Volkswagen unveiled a special Golf GTI 1976 version with a six-speed manual transmission at the motor show in Essen, Germany. The company will produce 1,976 such cars — the number refers to 1976, when the first-generation Golf GTI went on sale. Deliveries of the model to European buyers are scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, Motor1 reports.

Manual transmission only for the special edition

The Golf GTI 1976 will be the only GTI vehicle in the current lineup with a manual transmission. Following the Golf GTI update in 2024, Volkswagen offered the model only with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The anniversary version will be produced exclusively with a manual gearbox.

The car has an output of 321 hp and torque of 380 Nm. This matches the figures of the Golf GTI Edition 50 and is 25 hp more than the standard Golf GTI Clubsport. The cabin features a manual gear lever with a golf ball-shaped knob — a detail found in the original Golf GTI.

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Trim and technical equipment

Each unit will receive a numbered plaque bearing the inscription ONE OF 1976. The special edition is also distinguished by a red stripe on the front splitter, GTI 1976 markings, darkened Volkswagen emblems and rear side windows, as well as 19-inch Queenstown wheels. The model will be offered in three body colors: Pure White, Grenadilla Black Metallic and Tornado Red.

Standard equipment includes DCC adaptive chassis control, an electronically controlled front differential lock, progressive steering and a Special driving mode tuned for the Nürburgring Nordschleife track. For an additional charge, buyers can order the GTI Performance Package with a lighter R exhaust system with titanium tailpipes, forged 19-inch Warmenau wheels and revised suspension. Volkswagen has not yet announced the price of the Golf GTI 1976.

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