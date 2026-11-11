German automaker Volkswagen has canceled the large-scale Gamechanger production modernization plan at its main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, due to financial constraints. As Deutsche Welle reports, the company is reviewing all investments and will not continue implementing the planned large-scale casting facility at the plant.

Investments under review

Volkswagen said that abandoning Gamechanger does not mean ending the development of the Scalable Systems Platform, or SSP. It is intended to become a shared electric platform for the group’s future models, including the ID. Roc, T-Roc and electric Golf.

The company also plans to continue simplifying the design of next-generation vehicles and optimizing production processes at all plants. Previously, the modernization of the Wolfsburg plant was intended to prepare it for the launch of production of SSP-based models at the end of the decade.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction from employee representatives

Volkswagen Works Council Chair Daniela Cavallo criticized the cancellation of the project, calling it an admission of management’s failure. According to her, the decision violates agreements reached during difficult collective labor negotiations at the end of 2024.

The agreement between the company and employees provided for significant investments in production sites to prepare for the manufacture of new models at Volkswagen’s German plants, as well as the transfer of production of internal combustion engine vehicles to the company’s facilities in Mexico. Cavallo demanded that the management board explain how the cancellation of Gamechanger would affect employees and production volumes.

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