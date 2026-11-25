The United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, according to British media reports, is installing Kevlar anti-drone nets to protect aircraft that remain outdoors at military bases. The War Zone reported this, citing The Times and Sky News.

According to The Times, service members have been instructed to deploy nets similar to those used in Ukraine. They are intended to protect aircraft that cannot be housed in hangars or hardened shelters. Sky News also reported increased passive protection at Royal Air Force bases.

Protection of aircraft at open parking areas

The UK Ministry of Defence stated that it is continuously adapting the protection of bases, equipment and personnel to potential threats. The ministry reported an additional £470 million in investment in the security of military facilities, including physical protection, surveillance and counter-drone systems.

The UK Ministry of Defence also noted that it has already invested £15 million in drone and counter-drone technologies and introduced airspace restrictions over 44 critically important defence sites.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Former Royal Air Force Air Marshal Greg Bagwell noted that smaller fighter jets are traditionally placed under cover overnight, with a significant number of these shelters being hardened. At the same time, bases lack hangars for large aircraft, including tankers and transport aircraft, so other solutions are needed.

Dispersal of aircraft

Air Marshal Sir Harv Smyth stated that the Air Force must train to rapidly disperse aircraft across the country in the event of a possible conflict. According to him, aircraft have already been dispersed in recent months because of the construction of a new runway at Brize Norton, the Royal Air Force’s main hub for strategic and tactical air transport.

The strengthening of security measures comes amid reports of threats to bases in the United Kingdom and drone incidents near European airfields. The article also mentions concerns about the possible use of drones by Russia, an aggressor state. Before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Air Force dispersed aircraft and radars to reduce the risk of their being struck simultaneously.

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