Israel's gross domestic product grew by 8% in the third quarter of 2026 at an annualized rate, according to preliminary data from the country's Central Bureau of Statistics. As the Jerusalem Post reports, excluding adjustments related to production by Israeli companies abroad, including Nvidia's operations, the growth rate was about 4%.

Over the first nine months of the year, GDP per capita increased by 4.33% compared with the same period in 2025. Household consumption per person rose by 2.6%, while spending on durable goods increased by 14.4%.

Inflation slowed

Annual inflation in Israel slowed to 1.1% in October, approaching the lower end of the Bank of Israel's target range of 1% to 3%. Over the month, the consumer price index declined by 0.1%, while in October 2025 it rose by 0.5%.

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The average monthly wage increased by 3.8% in the year through September, reaching 14,156 shekels. Unemployment remained at 3.1%. In the third quarter, private consumption grew by 6.4% at an annualized rate, fixed capital investment by 11.3%, and exports of goods and services by 51.5%.

Housing remains the main factor behind rising prices

Despite the slowdown in inflation, prices for housing services rose by 4.2% in the 12 months through October. This component mainly includes rent and the imputed cost of living in owner-occupied housing, rather than apartment purchase prices. At the same time, apartment prices, which are not included in the consumer price index, fell by 1.5% over the year.

Food prices excluding vegetables and fruit decreased by 0.3%, furniture and household equipment became 4.2% cheaper, and clothing and footwear fell by 4.7%. Transport and communications services became 1.6% cheaper. According to the publication's estimate, Israel's GDP per capita at purchasing power parity stands at about $60,000, placing the country 24th among OECD states and below the organization's average.

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