In Germany, gross domestic product grew by 0.1% in July–September 2026 compared with the previous quarter. The preliminary estimate published at the end of October had projected growth of 0.2%, Tagesschau reports, citing the Federal Statistical Office.

Revision of the estimate

Statisticians explained the revision by weaker-than-previously-expected export and retail trade figures. The office's president, Ruth Brand, said that after stable development in the first half of the year amid geopolitical crises, Germany's economic momentum slowed in the third quarter.

Exports declined by 1% over the quarter. Fewer cars, chemical products and metals were supplied abroad. Investment in equipment, including machinery, devices and vehicles, fell by 3.5%, while investment in construction decreased by 0.3%.

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Consumption and expectations

The only component that grew in the summer was private consumer spending, up 0.1%. Michael Herzum, head of economics at Union Investment, linked the decline in private investment to high geopolitical uncertainty during the summer months, which restrained companies' willingness to invest.

At the same time, the ifo business climate index rose for the seventh consecutive month in November and reached its highest level in three and a half years. According to Klaus Wohlrabe, head of the ifo survey, the improved assessment of the current situation by 9,000 surveyed managers indicates the possibility of renewed growth in the fourth quarter. The German government expects the economy to grow by 1.3% in 2026 and by 1.1% next year.

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