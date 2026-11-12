In New York, United States, ZAKA Search and Rescue and the Chabad movement announced the creation of a joint international emergency response, search and rescue unit to assist Jewish communities during crises. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

The initiative was presented during the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries, known as the Kinus HaShluchim. The partnership will combine Chabad’s global network of emissaries with the operational capabilities of ZAKA’s international unit.

Training and resources

The new unit will provide Chabad emissaries with professional training, operational resources and access to ZAKA’s specialized capabilities. The programs will cover initial emergency response, search and rescue, the search for and recovery of disaster victims’ bodies, as well as preserving the dignity of the deceased and guidance on halakha.

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The organizers also plan to introduce procedures for deploying the unit. When necessary, trained personnel and specialized equipment will be involved in the response.

Assistance to communities

According to the organizers, Chabad emissaries often become the first points of contact for Jews who find themselves in an emergency far from home. They provide initial support and coordinate actions with local authorities.

ZAKA has recognized status at the UN and operates at disaster sites in coordination with local emergency services. ZAKA CEO Dובי Weissenstern said that formalizing the long-standing cooperation with Chabad would make it possible to better prepare communities for crises, respond more quickly and provide assistance to Jews in different countries.

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