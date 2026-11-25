In the US, households with higher incomes delivered the largest increase in Walmart’s market share in the third fiscal quarter, while low-income shoppers began visiting the chain’s stores less often. Fortune reports, citing the company’s quarterly results and data from research firm Numerator.

Growth in online sales

Walmart’s revenue in the third fiscal quarter rose by 5.2% year-on-year to $188.8 billion, compared with $179.5 billion a year earlier. Online sales in the US increased by 23%, marking the 11th consecutive quarter with a growth rate exceeding 20%. The company’s global online sales rose by 17%.

Walmart CEO John Furner said the company had expanded its core business and market share. The retailer raised its full-year forecast for the third time this year: it now expects net revenue growth of 4.9–5.2% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.84–2.89.

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At the same time, Walmart’s comparable sales in the US rose by 2.9%, compared with 4.5% a year earlier.

Low-income shoppers choose Amazon

According to Numerator, Walmart stores lost 5.6% of their low-income household shoppers, while those who remained began making purchases less frequently. Among such customers who reduced their visits to Walmart, 51% named Amazon as an alternative, ahead of local grocery and dollar stores.

Walmart is seeking to attract customers through a combination of stores, delivery and subscriptions. The company fulfills more than 80% of orders for its US online business, including those from its third-party seller marketplace, from its stores. In October, the retailer also launched an annual Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus package for $120, which is nearly $100 cheaper than purchasing both subscriptions separately.

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