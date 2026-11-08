Residents of the Indonesian island of Batam held protests near Nongsa Digital Park over disruptions to the water supply. Local residents link the water shortage to the construction of data centers for artificial intelligence needs, The Japan Times reports.

Juniardi Adinda Sembiring Gurukinayan, 54, said that because of water disruptions he was sometimes unable to take a shower. According to him, without water, residents cannot cook rice and vegetables. During the worst period, dozens of people spontaneously protested near the digital park, which has special economic zone status.

Explanation from the water utility and authorities

Hinda Alamsyah, a representative of water supply operator Air Batam Hilir, said that the water level in the nearby Nongsa reservoir had dropped sharply due to a prolonged drought and low rainfall. The situation was also complicated by a malfunction of electrical equipment in the water supply system. At the same time, according to an industry source, Nongsa Digital Park receives water from another reservoir, Duriangkang.

Batam Mayor and head of the local BP Batam authority Amsakar Achmad said in October that disruptions in water distribution were not caused by data centers, artificial intelligence, or investors in the sector. He attributed the reduced supply to weather and climate factors.

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Residents of the coastal village of Mata Ikan said they had to use seawater for hygiene needs. Resident Sulasri said that the water crisis had lasted for about a year and had worsened particularly over the past six months. The government delivers water by tanker trucks, but, according to her, the water has an unpleasant smell and a yellowish color.

Requirements for developers

At the end of September, authorities ordered developers to build seawater desalination facilities for cooling in order to reduce pressure on local resources. Companies named as having operating or planned data centers in Nongsa Digital Park include BW Digital, DayOne, and Princeton Digital Group.

Gaw Capital Partners said it was aware of residents' concerns and frustration over water shortages. It said its data centers were to use a combination of engineering solutions, efficient design, and renewable energy sources. These approaches include closed-loop water systems that make it possible to reuse water and reduce the need for fresh water.

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