On October 11, power supply will be restricted in Ukraine

On Sunday, October 11, Ukraine will implement electricity consumption restriction schedules due to the impact of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure.

For industry and businesses, power restrictions will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. For residential and other consumers, hourly power outages ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 stages are scheduled from 4:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The power company warns that the situation may change depending on the consequences of the shelling. Ukrainians are urged to follow announcements from local distribution system operators and to use electricity sparingly once power is restored.

Source: Ukrenergo

On Saturday, October 10, electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced in some regions of Ukraine. For industry and businesses, power restriction schedules will be in effect around the clock, while hourly blackouts are planned for all categories of consumers. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, government officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

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