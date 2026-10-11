Power outages are planned for parts of Ukraine on Monday

On Monday, October 12, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect in certain regions of Ukraine. According to preliminary information from Ukrenergo, the restrictions will last from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

It is noted that hourly power outage schedules will apply to all categories of consumers. The extent of the restrictions will range from 0.5 to 1.5 stages.

Power supply to businesses and industry will also be restricted.

These measures are being implemented due to the consequences of Russian strikes on energy facilities.

It is emphasized that the situation in the power grid may change due to Russian attacks. Up-to-date information, including outage schedules, will be published by regional distribution system operators on their social media pages.

Citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it is available.

Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

Earlier, in Kyiv, power went out in four districts following a Russian attack on October 11.

Power outage schedules for the Kyiv region on October 11 had previously been published.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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