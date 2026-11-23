Over the course of two days, Russia attacked four DTEK energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Equipment was damaged, and fires broke out at several facilities.

As a result of the attacks, approximately 353,000 households were left without power. A significant portion of Dnipro, Samara, and surrounding areas lost power.

Utility workers worked through the night and are continuing to repair the damaged equipment. Priority is being given to restoring power to critical infrastructure facilities. Due to damage to the main power grids, it is not yet possible to restore power to all consumers.

Emergency power outages are in effect in Dnipro, Dniprovskyi, Samarivskyi, Kam’yans’kyi, and Pavlohrad districts; scheduled outages are not being implemented. In other districts of the region, power is being cut according to the scheduled rotation.

Source: DTEK.

As a result of an enemy attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region, critical power infrastructure in the region has been damaged. This has led to widespread power outages in the region.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure 128 times over the past week: where the power situation is most critical.

On November 3, the Russians carried out the largest attack on the energy sector since the war began, according to Ukrenergo.

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