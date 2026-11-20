DTEK released footage of the damage to energy facilities in the Kyiv region and showed how utility workers restored power following yet another massive Russian attack on November 20.

The company noted that the video shows only select moments of the large-scale restoration efforts that could be made public without risking the safety of workers or facilities.

Thanks to the efforts of utility workers, the situation in the capital has stabilized. Currently, rolling blackouts are back in effect in Kyiv.

Repair crews continue to work despite the rain and cold, day and night, to restore power to Ukrainian homes.

Source: DTEK.

On November 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the latest massive attack, Russia deployed more than 400 attack drones and over 110 missiles against Ukraine, including 27 ballistic missiles.

The State Emergency Service released the first footage of the aftermath of Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv.

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

Russian ballistic missiles damaged three bridges in Kyiv, making travel between the city’s left and right banks difficult.

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