On Sunday, November 29, Ukraine will implement hourly power outage schedules for residential customers throughout the day—ranging from one to three rounds.

Power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers and businesses.

These restrictions remain in place due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Energy companies continue to restore damaged facilities and work to stabilize the power grid.

The exact time and duration of outages at a specific address will depend on the region. It is recommended to check the current schedules on the official websites of local power distribution companies.

Source: Ukrenergo.

Russia has shifted from targeted strikes on key equipment at power substations to massive attacks using cluster munitions, attempting to damage as many infrastructure elements as possible.

The Trypilska Thermal Power Plant in the Kyiv region has completely ceased electricity and heat production due to extensive damage caused by Russian attacks. Debris is currently being cleared from the plant’s grounds.

On November 9, the Trypillya Thermal Power Plant was damaged as a result of yet another attack. Centrenergo described the consequences of the shelling as extremely serious.

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