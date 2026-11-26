DTEK Dniprovskyi Power Grids has reinforced its repair crews to respond more quickly to outages and restore power to customers.

The utility is also coordinating efforts with property management companies and homeowners’ associations.

Over the past 24 hours, the company received about 59,000 calls, nearly 1,700 of which concerned outages requiring repairs. Approximately half of the reports are related to in-building electrical networks, while the rest concern DTEK’s networks. If the power outage affects only your building, residents are advised to first contact the property management company or homeowners’ association responsible for the building’s internal electrical systems.

The number of outages has increased significantly amid prolonged emergency power cuts. The main cause is said to be grid overloads after power is restored, when consumers simultaneously turn on high-power electrical appliances. This can damage fuses, transformers, and electrical panels.

Utility officials urge residents not to turn on all high-power appliances at once when power is restored. During the first 30 minutes, they recommend turning on water heaters, space heaters, washing machines, and other appliances one at a time to reduce the load on the grid and prevent further outages.

Source: DTEK Dniprovskyi Power Grids.

On Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops once again attacked the energy infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging transmission lines and cutting power to parts of Dnipro, as well as the Dniprovskyi, Pavlohradskyi, Synelnykivskyi, and Samarivskyi districts.

As a result of Russia’s strikes on the power infrastructure, consumers in five regions of the country were left without power. As of November 25, the situation is currently most critical in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia shelled energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia, causing power outages.

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