On November 23, utility workers completed complex repair work in Odesa and the Odesa region and are gradually restoring power supply in accordance with the scheduled outages.

At the same time, the power grids remain vulnerable to overloads. Residents are asked not to turn on all electrical appliances at once when the power comes back on, but to use water heaters, washing machines, space heaters, and other high-power appliances one at a time.

This will help prevent new outages and stabilize the power grid.

Source: DTEK.

Most of Odesa now has water again following a large-scale power outage caused by Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. At the same time, parts of the city still lack water and heat. Utility workers have organized water deliveries, and public drinking fountains and about 300 emergency supply points are also operating in the city.

In Odesa, from November 23 through 27, students will attend school remotely. This decision was made due to significant disruptions in electricity, heat, and water supply in the city. During this period, kindergartens will operate only with on-call groups.

Power outages occurred in Odesa and the Odesa district during the air raid alert. As soon as the security situation allows, utility workers will inspect the damaged equipment and begin restoration work.

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