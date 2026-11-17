As of November 17, some consumers in eight regions of Ukraine remain without electricity due to Russian shelling. The most severe power outages are occurring in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

According to Nekrasov, Russian shelling has left some consumers without power in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Chernivtsi regions.

The situation is particularly dire in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Russia has been systematically attacking energy infrastructure in the Dnipro region since last week. Due to significant damage, the power supply there has been severely restricted.

Utility workers are working around the clock to restore power, but repair efforts are hampered by constant air raid alerts. Furthermore, Russian troops are repeatedly attacking facilities that have already been restored.

Furthermore, according to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, more than 300 settlements in the region are without power.

Critical infrastructure facilities have switched to alternative power sources.

Due to equipment damage and voltage drops in the high-voltage grid, emergency power outages are being implemented in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

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It will be possible to return to the scheduled power supply schedules once the situation in the power grid stabilizes. Meanwhile, hourly power outage schedules remain in effect in most regions of Ukraine, and power restrictions are in place for industrial consumers.

According to Ukrenergo, following widespread power outages on the morning of November 17, utility workers continue to restore power in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Power is being restored first and foremost to critical infrastructure facilities.

Work continued throughout the night; however, new Russian attacks once again damaged power facilities and caused widespread outages. As a result, repair crews are effectively forced to start the restoration process over from scratch without having completed their previous work.

Source: Ministry of Energy

Dnipro is completely without power following an enemy attack on the region’s energy facilities.

Russian drones cut power to 33 settlements in the Mykolaiv region, damaging homes.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, causing power outages in eight regions.

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