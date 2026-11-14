In some regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 15

On Sunday, November 15, scheduled power outages will be in effect throughout the day in certain regions of Ukraine.

NEC "Ukrenergo" announced this on Facebook.

The company noted that the hourly power outage schedules will apply to all categories of consumers around the clock. The restrictions will range from 1 to 2 stages.

Power restriction schedules will also apply to the industrial sector.

Ukrenergo noted that the restrictions are due to the consequences of enemy attacks on the power grid.

“Energy workers are working around the clock to repair damaged equipment and networks in order to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible,” Ukrenergo emphasized.

Current outage schedules will be published on the official websites of regional distribution system operators, the company added.

Earlier, a Russian attack left nearly 150,000 customers in the Chernihiv region without power.

DTEK previously explained the difficult situation with power in Dnipro: more than 10 energy facilities were attacked in one week.

DTEK electricians are repairing damaged power grids under the constant threat of new attacks.

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