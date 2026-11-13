Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector, making the restoration of damaged power plants an extremely difficult task.

Power plant workers are forced to stop work and take shelter during air raid alerts.

BBC journalists visited one of Ukraine’s largest power plants, which suffered significant damage after being struck by ballistic missiles. During their four-hour visit to the facility, air raid alerts were sounded seven times.

DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said that due to the constant threat of shelling, power workers can only fully repair the damaged plant for one to two hours a day. According to him, Russian attacks this year have become twice as large-scale and powerful.

Repairs to one of the power plants will continue at least until next summer. Timchenko emphasized that power workers are essentially fighting to ensure people have electricity this winter.

Source: BBC

The British broadcaster BBC published a report from one of DTEK’s thermal power plants, which was struck directly by a Russian ballistic missile. The footage shows extensive destruction and damaged equipment that power workers are trying to repair. The film crew worked under the constant threat of new shelling.

Throughout October, DTEK power workers restored electricity to more than 6.7 million households in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, which had been left without power due to Russian shelling.

Utility workers continue to work on restoring power and bringing light back to Ukrainian homes, despite the heavy workload.

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