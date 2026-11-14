Kyiv Oblast Is Among the Regions with the Poorest Energy Security — Kalashnik

As of mid-November, the readiness level of energy protection facilities in the Kyiv region stood at 55%, compared to the national average of 77%. The minister clarified that the frontline Kherson region shows the worst trend in the readiness of shelters for energy facilities.

Among the reasons why the Kyiv region is lagging behind, the head of the Ministry of Recovery cited a lack of coordination and communication among those responsible for issuing timely air raid warnings to contractors.

The central government noted a sharp decline in the pace of construction of energy protection facilities in the Kyiv region at the end of October. Kalashnik also acknowledged that the decline in progress toward meeting the resilience plan targets was influenced by the limited pool of contractors selected by the relevant department of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. This refers to four companies that are, in particular, involved in installing protective measures for 26 substations.

Preliminary agreements are currently in place to transfer the contract to the State Agency for Recovery. Following an audit, the Agency is to select new contractors who will continue implementing the Kyiv region’s resilience plans.

As is known, before becoming a minister, Mykola Kalashnyk headed the Kyiv Regional State (Military) Administration. He held that position from March 24, 2025, to July 16, 2026.

Source: Glavkom

Kalashnik had previously denied allegations of misconduct during the construction of energy facility defenses.

The 2026 state budget allocates 67.6 billion hryvnias for the implementation of resilience plans. At the same time, an additional 60 billion hryvnias is needed to complete the work already underway and to build the next phase of protective infrastructure.

“Ukrenergo” will strengthen the protection of energy facilities and create an additional reserve of equipment ahead of the fall-winter period. This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal following a meeting with the company’s management and Supervisory Board. Special attention will be paid to the safety of substation workers and the rapid construction of protective structures.