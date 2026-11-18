Power restrictions will be implemented around the clock due to the impact of Russian attacks on the power grid.

Power restriction schedules will be applied to industrial consumers, while residential and other consumer categories will experience hourly outages ranging from 0.5 to 3 cycles.

Utility workers continue to repair damaged equipment and networks. It is recommended to check the current schedules on the official websites of local distribution system operators.

Source: Ukrenergo.

Dnipro is completely without power following an enemy attack on the region’s energy facilities.

Russian drones cut power to 33 settlements in the Mykolaiv region, damaging homes.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, causing power outages in eight regions.

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