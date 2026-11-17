On November 17, the Ministry of Energy issued recommendations on how to reduce the load on the power grid and prevent outages.

Ukrainians are advised to use high-power household appliances during off-peak hours.

It is recommended to run washing machines, dishwashers, and water heaters during the day or at night, avoiding peak periods—from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The Ministry of Energy also advises:

not to set air conditioners to the minimum or maximum temperature;

use high-power appliances—such as kettles, irons, and hair dryers—one at a time, rather than all at once;

be especially mindful of electricity consumption in the evening, when the load on the grid increases.

The ministry explains that the power grid is affected by damage to power plants and networks caused by Russian attacks, as well as by the dependence of solar and wind power generation on weather conditions.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Dnipro is completely without power following an enemy attack on the region’s energy facilities.

Russian drones cut power to 33 settlements in the Mykolaiv region, damaging homes.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, causing power outages in eight regions.