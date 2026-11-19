Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have been targeting power generation, transmission, and distribution facilities. As of the morning of November 19, power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions.

Due to damage to power equipment in the Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, emergency power outages are in effect.

In some regions, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly blackouts for all consumer categories—ranging from 0.5 to three shifts—are also in effect.

Power utility workers are working to restore power.

Source: NPC “Ukrenergo”

A day earlier, Russian strikes caused new power outages in eight regions of Ukraine.

Dnipro was completely without power following an enemy attack on the region’s energy infrastructure.

Russian drones cut power to 33 settlements in the Mykolaiv region, damaging homes.

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