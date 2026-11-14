DTEK's CEO called on international partners to strengthen air defense capabilities to protect Ukraine's energy sector

DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko called on international partners to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. This is necessary to protect the country’s energy infrastructure from Russian attacks and to ensure that millions of Ukrainians have access to electricity, he said during a meeting with foreign journalists.

According to him, BBC journalists visited one of DTEK’s thermal power plants, where they witnessed destruction on a scale that was among the worst in the five years of the war.

Timchenko emphasized that Ukrainian families are feeling the consequences of these attacks, as they are forced to go without electricity and heating for hours on end on the eve of winter.

“Our energy workers are fighting to restore what Russia is destroying. But resilience cannot replace protection,” the DTEK CEO noted.

He emphasized that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense is necessary not only to protect energy infrastructure but also to ensure a normal life for millions of people.

“That is why our message to Ukraine’s partners is very simple: provide us with air defense systems to protect our power grid, and you will be protecting the daily lives of millions of people,” Timchenko concluded.

DTEK reported damage to 10 energy facilities in the Kyiv region over the past week.

As a reminder, energy workers are forced to stop work and take shelter during air raid alerts.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) published a report from one of DTEK’s thermal power plants, which was struck directly by a Russian ballistic missile.

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