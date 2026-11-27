On Saturday, November 28, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout the day in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Residents will be subject to hourly power outages under stages 1 through 3, while industrial consumers will be subject to power restriction schedules.

The situation remains most critical in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Due to significant damage to the power infrastructure caused by Russian attacks, emergency power outages continue there.

Power utility workers are working around the clock to restore damaged equipment. Meanwhile, the power supply situation in the Kherson region has been stabilized.

Source: Ukrenergo.

Russia has shifted from targeted strikes on key equipment at power substations to massive attacks using cluster munitions, attempting to damage as many infrastructure elements as possible.

The Trypillya Thermal Power Plant in the Kyiv region has completely ceased generating electricity and heat due to extensive damage caused by Russian attacks. Debris is currently being cleared from the plant’s grounds.

On November 9, the Trypillya Thermal Power Plant was damaged as a result of yet another attack. Centrenergo described the consequences of the shelling as extremely serious.

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