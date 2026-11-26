On Friday, November 27, scheduled power outages will be in effect around the clock in some regions of Ukraine.

For residential consumers, hourly power outage schedules ranging from 0.5 to 3.5 shifts will be implemented.

Power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers.

Ukrenergo urges consumers to monitor the latest schedules on the official websites of regional power distribution companies, as the extent of the restrictions may vary by region.

Source: Ukrenergo.

Russia has shifted from targeted strikes on key power substation equipment to massive attacks using cluster munitions, attempting to damage as many infrastructure elements as possible.

The Trypillya Thermal Power Plant in the Kyiv region has completely ceased electricity and heat production due to extensive damage caused by Russian attacks. Debris is currently being cleared from the plant’s grounds.

On November 9, the Trypillya Thermal Power Plant was damaged as a result of yet another attack. Centrenergo described the consequences of the shelling as extremely serious.

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