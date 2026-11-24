On November 24, emergency power outages were implemented in Dnipro, Dniprovskyi, Pavlohradskyi, Synelnykivskyi, and Samarivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at the direction of “Ukrenergo.” Scheduled power outages are currently not in effect.

Due to damage to the main power lines, the situation in the region remains difficult.

Utility workers have already restored power to critical infrastructure facilities and are continuing repair work to restore power to homes.

The work is being complicated by prolonged air raid alerts.

Source: DTEK

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, emergency power outages were implemented in Dnipro, as well as in the Dniprovskyi, Samarivskyi, and Kam’yanskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In Dnipro, metro service, as well as all tram and trolleybus routes, were temporarily suspended due to the emergency power outage. However, metro stations continue to operate as shelters.

On Saturday, November 21, emergency power outages were implemented in Dnipro and four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, consumers should not rely on the usual schedules for hourly power restrictions.

Read us on