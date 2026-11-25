As a result of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, consumers in five regions of the country have been left without power. As of November 25, the situation is currently most critical in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The strikes have damaged a significant number of facilities that provide electricity to these regions.

Currently, consumers in five regions are without power:

Dnipropetrovsk;

Donetsk;

Zaporizhzhia;

Odesa;

Kharkiv.

The situation is particularly difficult in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Following widespread power outages in the Zaporizhzhia region, power has already been partially restored.

Meanwhile, emergency power outages are currently in effect in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Utility workers are continuing repair work and are trying to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible.

Due to damage to power equipment in some regions, electricity consumption restrictions have been imposed until the end of the day.

In particular, power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial enterprises. Hourly power outages—ranging from half an hour to three hours—are planned for all categories of consumers.

Source: Ukrenergo

Russia shelled energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia, causing power outages.

In the Poltava region, a power line was damaged when an enemy drone crashed, causing power outages.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, special emergency power outage schedules (SGAV) have been implemented.

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