Adelaide bans fossil fuel company advertising — ABC News Australia

The Adelaide City Council in Australia voted to ban advertising by oil, coal and gas companies in public spaces owned by the municipality. The restrictions will apply, in particular, to bus stops, banners and billboards and will take effect on July 1, 2027, ABC News reports.

Deputy Lord Mayor Kieran Snape's initiative was supported by five council members, while four voted against it. Snape said the city's policy must align with its approach to combating climate change. Adelaide Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and aims to halve carbon emissions by 2030 compared with 2020 levels.

Transition period and restrictions for councillors

The decision provides for a transition period for companies that already have advertising arrangements with the council, although its duration has not yet been determined. City council members were also banned from accepting hospitality at events sponsored by oil and gas or coal companies.

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The city council's annual report states that several councillors, including Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith, accepted complimentary tickets worth more than $3,000 during the Tour Down Under cycling race last year.

State government reaction

The South Australian government criticised the decision, saying it could jeopardise the future of the Tour Village festival site for the Tour Down Under cycling race at Victoria Square. The event's title sponsor is gas company Santos, which is headquartered in Adelaide.

A state government representative said that more than 70,000 people visited the Tour Village during this year's event and local businesses could have benefited from it. Jane Lomax-Smith also stressed that major sponsors are difficult to attract. At the same time, Councillor Alfredo Cabada, who voted against the measure, said the ban could alienate major employers and create legal risks for the council.

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