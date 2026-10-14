The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked a federal court to allow it to review the previous approval of the nearly completed offshore wind project Revolution Wind off the coast of Rhode Island. As The Hill reports, on Friday the government filed a motion with Judge Royce Lamberth seeking an opportunity to reassess whether the project’s earlier approval was justified.

Administration’s arguments

In its filing, the administration cited the potential moderate or significant adverse impact of the wind farm on other uses of the marine area. Revolution Wind is located off the coast of Rhode Island. The project is expected to provide electricity to approximately 350,000 households in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The government’s filing was made in a case in which various individuals and organizations challenged the project’s approval in 2024. The Hill describes the move as a continuation of the administration’s actions against renewable energy, primarily wind power.

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Negotiations on infrastructure legislation

The court appeal came as the administration worked with Democrats on an agreement to accelerate the implementation of energy and infrastructure projects. Last month, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate said they had reached an agreement on a bill intended to speed up the construction of renewable energy and fossil fuel facilities by limiting certain environmental laws and provisions.

During the negotiations, the Trump administration’s approach to wind and solar energy projects was one of the points of contention. Democratic Senator from Rhode Island Sheldon Whitehouse said the issue of returning to the usual review process for such projects remained unresolved. It is unknown whether the administration’s latest move will affect the progress of the bill, which lawmakers expect to consider during the congressional session after this year’s elections.

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