China has had the world’s largest installed wind power capacity for the 16th consecutive year. In the first eight months of the year, the country added 53.26 gigawatts of grid-connected wind power capacity, bringing the total to 692.72 gigawatts by the end of August.

The total installed capacity was 19.64% higher than at the end of August a year earlier. These figures were reported by the Chinese Wind Energy Association under the Chinese Renewable Energy Society, ECNS reports.

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Turbine exports

Chinese wind turbine manufacturers are also expanding their presence abroad. According to the association, they exported turbines to 60 countries across all six inhabited continents. Seven Chinese manufacturers have already established overseas production sites or plan to build them in order to bring production closer to international markets.

Supply figures

Last year, China exported 1,175 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 7.75 gigawatts. This was nearly 50% more than a year earlier. Overall, cumulative exports of Chinese wind turbines reached 6,974 units with a total capacity of 28.52 gigawatts.

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