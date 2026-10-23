The dollar has officially risen to a new all-time high in Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 45.2021 UAH as of October 26.

Over the course of the day, the hryvnia weakened by 15 kopecks, setting a new all-time low.

The previous record was set on October 14—45.0802 UAH per dollar. The official exchange rate for the euro also rose by 14 kopecks and stands at 50.5766 UAH.

Since the beginning of 2026, the hryvnia has weakened by 6.7% against the dollar. On the interbank market on October 23, the dollar traded at 45.38 UAH for buying and 45.42 UAH for selling.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine.

The NBU has issued new 10-hryvnia coins for two regions.

The NBU has issued a commemorative coin dedicated to Oleksandra Ekster.

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