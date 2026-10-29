Yandex has withdrawn its financial forecast for 2026 following a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on its data centers. The Moscow Times reports that the company explained the decision by additional external factors that make it difficult to assess its financial results through the end of the year.

Service disruptions

According to the publication, strikes on Yandex data centers continued from October 8 to 11. They caused disruptions to taxi-hailing, car-sharing, food delivery, online maps, email, banking, and streaming services. The outages also affected government institutions and private companies that use Yandex infrastructure.

The company said it had restored key functions for users and businesses, but its engineers continue working to bring all services back online. The consequences of the strikes on the data centers were not reflected in its third-quarter financial reporting.

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Financial indicators and market reaction

Yandex had previously expected approximately 20% revenue growth in 2026 and adjusted EBITDA of 350 billion rubles. From July through September, the company's consolidated revenue totaled 411 billion rubles, 12% more than a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA also rose by 12%, to 88 billion rubles, while net profit increased by 2%, to 46 billion rubles.

After the announcement that the forecast had been withdrawn, Yandex shares on the Moscow Exchange fell by approximately 1.3%. The company said it may publish a forecast again in its next financial report.

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