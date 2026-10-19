Nscale, a company that provides cloud computing for artificial intelligence, is in talks with Anthropic about selling computing capacity. The potential deal could be worth about $45 billion, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Negotiations between the companies

According to CNA, Bloomberg News reported on the talks on October 19, citing people familiar with the course of the negotiations.

The matter concerns a possible sale by Nscale of computing capacity for Anthropic. The report does not indicate that a deal has been signed: Bloomberg described the talks as ongoing and the $45 billion estimate as the possible value of the agreement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Source of information

The CNA article was published on October 20, 2026. It states that Bloomberg News reported on the talks on Monday.

CNA cites Reuters as the source of its article. Thus, information about the possible transaction is based on a Bloomberg News report citing people familiar with the negotiations.

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