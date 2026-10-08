In Poland, carrier PKP Intercity plans to launch pilot testing of satellite internet on Pendolino trains with passengers in late October to early November 2026. As reported by RMF24, travelers will be offered questionnaires after their journeys to assess connection quality. According to the company’s plan, the pilot program will last five months.

Results of previous tests

Satellite internet was previously tested without passengers — first on ED160 Stadler Flirt trains and then on Pendolino trains. According to the carrier, satellite internet quality was very good for 55% of the travel time, while this figure was 18% for GSM operator networks.

PKP Intercity explained that satellite connectivity is intended to complement mobile networks on sections remote from urban areas, where GSM coverage is insufficient. If passenger tests are successful, receivers are planned to be installed during major overhauls of Pendolino trainsets in 2028–2029. In the future, the company also plans to introduce this technology on High Speed trains.

Self check-in and ticket sales

The carrier is also preparing graphical seat selection for routes with transfers. Currently, this option is available only for direct journeys, while seats on tickets with transfers are assigned automatically. The company expects to implement this feature by the end of the year.

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Another innovation is expected to be self check-in on Pendolino trains: passengers who check in in advance via the app will not have to show their ticket to the conductor. PKP Intercity is also planning a new Central Sales System, which is to unify the operation of all sales channels, simplify integration with other carriers, and enable the purchase of tickets for complex, including international, routes.

Implementation of the sales system is to begin in 2026 with international transport. It will also provide for automatic selection of advantageous offers and concessions, ticket issuance for groups of up to 24 people, and the combination of different discounts.

Digital services

According to the company, around 6 million passengers use its mobile app. Since 2023, the number of carriages with Wi-Fi has increased by 525, and 70% of the carrier’s carriages and all of its electric trains have internet access.

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