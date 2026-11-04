In the United States, SpaceX has signed a multi-year agreement with Qualcomm to supply network technologies for Starlink Mobile base stations, its mobile service intended to compete with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. As CNBC reports, the parties did not disclose the financial terms of the contract.

Technologies for the ground network

Qualcomm will provide SpaceX with Dragonwing hardware and software for cellular infrastructure. It is planned to be used at base stations to provide Starlink Mobile with high-capacity coverage.

Qualcomm said the ground network would complement Starlink's satellite capabilities. Deployment is planned to begin in 2027. Qualcomm Executive Vice President Durga Malladi said the collaboration involves the development of 5G infrastructure in the United States and could lay the foundation for 6G networks focused on artificial intelligence applications.

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Starlink Mobile plans

Starlink currently provides broadband satellite internet to millions of subscribers in the United States through a low Earth orbit network. At the same time, the satellite network cannot fully provide voice communications, video and data transmission on popular smartphones at the level offered by traditional operators.

SpaceX plans to use Qualcomm's technologies to create tens of thousands of new cellular sites. The company did not say which tower operators it would work with or how many new towers would be needed.

Last month, SpaceX also announced an agreement to acquire a nationwide portfolio of spectrum in the 800 MHz band. Earlier, The Washington Post reported that the company was in talks to buy Boost Mobile from EchoStar.

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