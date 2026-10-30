The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will vote on November 19 on a proposal to ban China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and other IP service providers from directly accessing telephone numbers in the United States. The regulator explains the initiative by citing national security considerations and efforts to combat illegal automated calls.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, direct access is a cheaper option for companies providing voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) services. This technology converts voice into digital data and transmits it via a broadband connection, while direct access also makes it easier to provide additional features.

Additional restrictions

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the decision is intended to strengthen the United States’ first line of defense against malicious actors and illegal automated calls. The Chinese Embassy did not immediately comment on the commission’s plans.

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The FCC also said it intends to introduce restrictions for IP service providers that use equipment from companies on the list of those posing a national security risk, including Huawei and ZTE. The regulator added that in December 2028 it plans to prohibit all Chinese laboratories from testing electronics for the United States. The commission may also revoke direct-number-access authorizations from Chinese companies that it considers to pose national security risks.

Previous FCC decisions

Earlier, the commission had already prohibited China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom from providing international telecommunications services in the United States. Other measures under consideration include barring these companies from connecting to US networks and operating data centers in the country.

US authorities have in recent years expressed concern over the possibility of espionage and other harm through Chinese entities’ access to US telecommunications data and infrastructure. At the end of 2024, Washington stated that the Chinese state-linked cyberespionage group Salt Typhoon had stolen consumer call records and call data in the United States, and had also infiltrated telecommunications companies and infrastructure. China has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

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