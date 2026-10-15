FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation have postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026, which were due to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from October 16 to 25. The decision was made following recent attacks on the country, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Reason for the postponement

The organizers said the decision was made after assessing recent developments in the region and their impact on the logistical conditions required to hold the tournament. New dates for the FIFAe Finals have not yet been announced.

On Saturday, a strike on Riyadh International Airport killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300 others. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Impact on sporting events

Japan and Brazil withdrew their esports teams on Saturday after assessing the situation in the host country. Uncertainty over security has also affected other sporting events: the Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament was moved from October to December.

The Asian Tour said it was monitoring developments ahead of the Saudi International, scheduled to take place next month in Riyadh. The Asian Football Confederation also said it was ready to consider postponing the Asian Cup until 2028 if necessary.

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