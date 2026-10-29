On October 29, the Leo Team esports team defeated MAYBE 2–1 in the opening match of Group A of the CCT 2026 Europe Series 13 closed qualifiers. The highlight of the match was the decisive map, Inferno, on which the teams played 65 rounds. After a lengthy series of overtime rounds, Leo Team prevailed with a score of 34–31, playing one of the longest maps in professional Counter-Strike 2.

The match was played in a best-of-three format, so winning two maps was required to secure the series victory. Leo Team got off to a strong start, defeating their opponent on Ancient with a score of 13–7. However, on Cache, MAYBE managed to even the series, winning 13–6.

Thus, the winner was decided on the third map—Inferno—which turned into a true test of endurance and concentration for both teams.

65 Rounds on Inferno: How Leo Team Snatched Victory

Leo Team got off to a strong start on the decisive map. The team won the first half 9–3 and gained a significant lead. However, after the sides switched, MAYBE managed to get back into the game, winning nine out of twelve rounds.

Regular time ended with a score of 12–12, so the teams went into overtime. It was then that the match took on an extraordinary intensity.

The rivals continued to trade round wins, preventing each other from securing a decisive lead. At one point, MAYBE even took the lead at 24–22, but Leo Team fought back and kept the battle going.

The tense battle continued until the score reached 30–30. After that, Leo Team managed to gain a decisive advantage and close out the map with a 34–31 victory.

In total, the teams played 65 rounds, 41 of which took place in overtime. For comparison, in the standard MR12 format, the regular time for a CS2 map is limited to a maximum of 24 rounds.

Who stood out on Leo Team

The lengthy match allowed the esports players to achieve unusually high individual stats.

Julien “Tarkky” Buzogany recorded the most kills for Leo Team on Inferno—52. He also posted the team’s highest average damage per round—92.5 ADR.

French player Etienne “drac” Salaün finished the map with 50 kills and an HLTV 3.0 rating of 1.29.

Jakub “aimy” Kleczkowski had the highest rating among Leo Team players at 1.30. He recorded 47 kills, including 31 headshots.

Kacper “next1me” Parakowski also played a key role in the victory. He recorded 51 kills and won three one-on-many situations.

Meanwhile, MAYBE’s Oleksandr “shallthing” Vladov recorded the highest number of kills among all players in the match—57. He also had 35 kills with the AWP.

Why Leo Team’s match was special for CS2

With Counter-Strike 2’s transition to the MR12 format, the number of rounds in regulation time has been reduced to 24. As a result, matches in which teams play more than 40–50 rounds are quite rare. Such results require a long series of overtime rounds during which the opponents cannot determine a winner.

The match between Leo Team and MAYBE on Inferno was one such example of a protracted battle. The teams played 65 rounds, and the final score of 34–31 made this match one of the longest on a single map in CS2. However, this is not an absolute record: in 2024, Fnatic and M80 played 71 rounds on Anubis during ESL Pro League Season 20.

For Leo Team, the victory marked a successful start to their campaign in Group A of the CCT 2026 Europe Series 13 closed qualifiers. The team managed to regain control of the game after their opponent came back from behind in regulation time and subsequently weathered a lengthy series of overtime rounds. In the end, Leo Team closed out the match with a 2-1 map score and secured an important victory to start the tournament.

Full match statistics, individual player stats, and round-by-round details are available on HLTV.

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