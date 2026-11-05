Figma shares fall 7% after quarterly report — CNBC

Shares of design software developer Figma fell 7% in after-hours trading after the release of its third-quarter 2026 report. The company exceeded analysts’ expectations for revenue and adjusted earnings per share, but reported a slowdown in revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

As CNBC reports, Figma’s adjusted earnings were 10 cents per share, compared with the forecast of 5 cents. Revenue reached $391.4 million, while the LSEG consensus forecast was $375.8 million.

Third-quarter results

Compared with the same period a year earlier, the company’s revenue increased by about 43%. Net loss narrowed to $81.3 million, or 15 cents per share, from $1.10 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier. Figma’s adjusted operating margin was 12%, while analysts surveyed by StreetAccount expected 6.1%.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 forecast. It now expects revenue in the range of $1.497 billion to $1.499 billion, instead of the previous forecast of $1.463 billion to $1.467 billion. The projected operating margin rose from 9% to 11%. LSEG analysts expected annual revenue of $1.471 billion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Since the start of 2026, Figma shares have lost about 41%, while the S&P 500 index has gained 12%. Earlier this year, investors were concerned that artificial intelligence models could pose a competitive risk to the company.

AI credits for customers

Figma forecasts that its revenue growth rate will slow to about 33% in the fourth quarter. At the same time, this is above the 28% expected by LSEG analysts.

The company’s chief financial officer, Pravir Melwani, explained that during the quarter, Figma began providing customers with more credits to use artificial intelligence features while maintaining prices. According to him, the company may forgo part of its short-term revenue by investing in customers for long-term growth.

Figma said that the number of weekly users of AI credits at organizations spending more than $10,000 on its products increased by nearly 50% over the quarter. The share of work performed by the company’s own AI model doubled, while the rate at which its generated results were canceled declined.

Read us on