Ferrari has raised its financial forecast for 2026 after third-quarter results that slightly exceeded market expectations. According to CNBC, the automaker expects revenue of €7.65 billion instead of the previously projected €7.6 billion.

Third-quarter results

Ferrari's adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter stood at €2.44, compared with an LSEG-compiled consensus forecast of €2.37. Revenue reached €1.9 billion, while analysts had expected €1.89 billion.

The company also raised its adjusted EBITDA forecast to €3 billion from €2.97 billion. Its adjusted earnings-per-share forecast increased to at least €9.85 from the previous level of at least €9.68.

Reasons for the forecast revision

Ferrari attributed the revised forecasts to more active-than-expected vehicle personalization by customers, a smaller negative impact from exchange rates and second place in the Formula 1 championship. The company also improved its expectations for industrial free cash flow to €1.65 billion, compared with its previous forecast of at least €1.55 billion.

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During the first nine months of the year, Ferrari delivered 10,170 cars, 318 fewer than in the same period a year earlier. The decline in deliveries occurred primarily in the Americas, as well as in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, while the company's revenue and profit increased.

Orders through 2028

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said the company's order book already extends through 2028. Ferrari plans two more launches by the end of the year.

After the results were published, Ferrari's U.S.-listed shares initially fell but later turned higher, gaining about 2% in premarket trading.

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