TeraWulf said it had entered into a credit support agreement with Google to finance a data center project it is developing for artificial intelligence developer Anthropic in Goshenville, Kentucky, United States. Anthropic is the developer of the Claude model.

Financing support

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the credit agreement with Google is intended to strengthen the project’s financial profile and help TeraWulf secure long-term financing on competitive terms. TeraWulf Chief Financial Officer Patrick Fleury said that investment-grade credit support enhances the company’s ability to obtain long-term debt financing.

The company also announced an expansion of its arrangements with construction and engineering company Fluor Enterprises for the development of the data center site in Goshenville.

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Contract with Anthropic

In July, TeraWulf entered into a 20-year data center infrastructure lease agreement with Anthropic. The company estimates that the deal will generate about $19 billion in contracted revenue.

The data center campus is designed for approximately 401 megawatts of critical IT load. The launch of the initial capacity is expected in the second half of 2027. TeraWulf is among a group of companies shifting from bitcoin mining to providing infrastructure for artificial intelligence systems amid growing demand for such computing capacity.

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